Abstract

The safety and security of straits and canals have been playing an important role in maritime transportation. The disruption of a strait or canal will lead to increased transportation costs and world trade problems. Therefore, an advanced approach incorporating fuzzy logic and an evidential reasoning (ER) algorithm is developed to conduct the vulnerability assessment of straits or canals in this paper. A hierarchical structure is first developed taking into account both qualitative and quantitative factors. The fuzzy rule-based transformation technique is applied to convert quantitative factors into qualitative ones, which enables the application of a fuzzy ER method to synthesize all the information from the bottom to the top along the developed hierarchical structure. The software of intelligent decision system (IDS) is used to facilitate the process of vulnerability assessment. The developed framework then is validated and demonstrated in a case study for vulnerability prioritization which can be used as a reference to ensure the safety and security of straits and canals for decision-makers.

