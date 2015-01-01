Abstract

Twenty-four blood serum samples from patients with acute methanol poisoning (M) from the mass methanol poisoning outbreak in the Czech Republic in 2012 were compared with 46 patient samples taken four years after poisoning (S) (overlap of 10 people with group M) and with a control group (C) of 24 samples of patients with a similar proportion of chronic alcohol abuse. When comparing any two groups, tens to hundreds of proteins with a significant change in concentration were identified. Fifteen proteins showed significant changes when compared between any two groups. The group with acute methanol poisoning showed significant changes in protein concentrations for at least 64 proteins compared to the other groups. Among the most important identified proteins closely related to intoxication are mainly those involved in blood coagulation, metabolism of vitamin A (increased retinol-binding protein), immune response (e.g., increased complement factor I, complement factors C3 and C5), and lipid transport (increased apolipoprotein A I, apolipoprotein A II, adiponectin). For blood coagulation, the most affected proteins with significant changes in the methanol poisoning group were von Willebrand factor, carboxypeptidase N, alpha-2-antiplasmin (all increased), inter-alpha-trypsin inhibitor heavy chain H4, kininogen-1, plasma serine protease inhibitor, plasminogen (all decreased). However, heparin administration used for the methanol poisoning group could have interfered with some of the changes in their concentrations. Data are available via ProteomeXchange with the identifier PXD035726.

