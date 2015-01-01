Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, it was aimed to examine nylon burns in paediatric patients and compare the results with other causes of hot object contact burns.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: A 10-year retrospective study was conducted on 77 paediatric patients hospitalized for hot body burns at Gazi Yaşargil Training and Research Hospital Burn Center.



RESULTS: Of those patients with hot body burns, 72.7% (n= 56) were males and 27.3% (n= 21) were females. Male-to-female ratio was 2.67:1. Mean age of the patients was 4.79 (min= 1, max= 16) years. There were 42 patients who applied to our hospital on the day of their burn, while four patients applied one day after the burn, one patient applied two days after the burn, 13 patients applied three days after the burn and 17 patients applied five days after the burn. Most burns (79.3%) were third-degree burns, whereas 19.5% were seconddegree and 1.2% were fourth-degree burns. The most common causes of hot body burns were hot nylon and hot stoves, followed by hot ash and hot irons. The number of nylon burns was the highest in the summer and the highest number of hot stove burns occurred in the winter. Nylon burns were most common in the three to eight age group and then gradually decreased. The highest burn rate was observed in nylon burns.



CONCLUSION: The most common cause of all burns in the Turkish paediatric population is scalding. Although nylon burns are rare, they draw attention due to their higher burn degrees.

