SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liao YP, Shen LH, Cai LH, Chen J, Shao HQ. World J. Clin. Cases 2022; 10(33): 12416-12421.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.12998/wjcc.v10.i33.12416

PMID

36483800

PMCID

PMC9724530

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Herbal medicine has a long history of use in the prevention and treatment of disease and is becoming increasingly popular globally. However, there are also widespread concerns about its safety. Among them, the cardiotoxicity of aconitine has been described. CASE SUMMARY: We report a case of a 61-year-old male with aconitine poisoning presenting with malignant arrhythmia and severe cardiogenic shock, which was successfully managed with aggressive advanced life support and heart transplantation.

CONCLUSION: This is the first case wherein in vivo cardiac pathology was obtained, confirming that aconitine caused acute myocardial necrosis.


Language: en

Keywords

Case report; Aconitine; ECMO; Herbal medicine; Myocardial necrosis; Ventricular arrhythmia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print