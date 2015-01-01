SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pelenguei E, Pilo M. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1499.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12913-022-08912-4

PMID

36482465

PMCID

PMC9733086

Abstract

At birth, individual has a health capital that depends on family, environmental and personal characteristics which depreciates over time requiring investment. It's in this sense that this article aims to analyze the effect of wealth inequality on infant and child mortality in Togo. This effect is accessed by a semi-parametric proportional hazard duration model of Cox. According to the model estimation which is based on data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) carried out in Togo in 2017, the results obtained show in one hand that coming from a less wealthy household increases the risk of death for children. On other hand, the results show that the possession of a source of drinking water, the possession of health insurance by the mother, and the mastery of the use of new information technologies and communication reduce the risk of infant and child mortality. In view of these results, policies to reduce wealth inequalities could help reduce the risk of infant and child mortality in proportions ranging from 0.075 to 0.264.


Language: en

Keywords

Infant and child mortality; Proportional hazard model; Togo; Wealth inequality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print