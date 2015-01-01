|
Citation
Sunkersing D, Martin FC, Sullivan P, Bell D. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e953.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36494627
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests that successful assessment and care for frail individuals requires integrated and collaborative care and support across and within settings. Understanding the care and support networks of a frail individual could therefore prove useful in understanding need and designing support. This study explored the care and support networks of community-dwelling older people accessing a falls prevention service as a marker of likely frailty, by describing and comparing the individuals' networks as perceived by themselves and as perceived by healthcare providers involved in their care.
Language: en
Keywords
Frailty; Care and Support Networks; Community-Dwelling; Older People; Social network analysis