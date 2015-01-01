Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this paper was to assess the epidemiology of rabies in Hunan Province, analyze the associated factors, understand the status of prevention and treatment after rabies exposure, evaluate the effectiveness of prevention and treatment, and provide a scientific basis for formulating effective prevention and control measures.



METHODS: The surveillance data of rabies in Hunan Province in 2020 were collected and analyzed by descriptive epidemiological method.



RESULTS: In 2020, a total of 59 cases of rabies were reported in Hunan Province, with an incidence rate of 0.09/100,000. Overall, 42 cases (71.19%) were due to animal bites and 43 cases (72.88%) were of grade III. The proportion of hand and combined injury of hand was the highest (40.68%). A total of 603,261 cases of rabies exposure were reported from the rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) clinic in Hunan Province. Dogs were the main animal causing injuries, accounting for 74.21%. Only 83,418 (13.84%) of the animals had a clear immune history, and a total of 11 dog attacks were reported in Hunan Province. The average immunity rate of dogs in the whole province was 30.98%. In 2020, 554 dogs were sampled in the whole province; 20 of them were positive for a positivity rate of 3.61%.



CONCLUSIONS: Rabies in Hunan Province in 2020 had a relatively low prevalence. Failure to treat wounds, immunoglobulin injections, and vaccination after exposure were the main causes of rabies. Therefore, post-exposure management of rabies should be further strengthened to reduce the risk of rabies for high-risk populations.

Language: en