Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) is a critical public health concern, demanding for global coordinated efforts. While nursing students form part of a healthcare team with significant roles in identifying and responding to abused victims, studies assessing their readiness to combat GBV are limited in Namibia.



AIM: To assess undergraduate nursing students' perceptions and to determine the relationship of the study variables to readiness to combat GBV during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Namibia. SETTING: This study was conducted at a university satellite campus in Namibia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was used to collect data from 105 third and fourth-year undergraduate nursing students using ADKAR model. Data were analysed using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences, version 27.0, for descriptive statistics and logistic regression in determining relationships between study variables.



RESULTS: The study results show a mean readiness of 1.65 ± 0.19. Most respondents perceived themselves ready (73.3%), whereas 26.7% were not. Readiness was common with reinforcement (89.5%) and awareness (84.8%), knowledge (81.9%) and desire (76.2%) subscales. Predictors of readiness in this study were gender and age (R (2) = 0.40; R (2) = 0.37; p ≤ 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study highlight that age and gender were significant predictors for readiness among the undergraduate students in Namibia. The results highlight the importance of GBV education in a nursing curriculum. A qualitative design is recommended for future studies. CONTRIBUTION: The results of this study will support global efforts in strengthening the health system response on GBV incidences.

