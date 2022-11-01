|
BACKGROUND: The sport of ice hockey has reached worldwide popularity, and it continues to grow. With this growth, however, there has also been an increase in the number of injuries related to the high-speed physical nature of the sport. Upper extremity related traumas and maladies are amongst the most commonly experienced injuries in this population of athletes. The objective of this narrative review is to appraise the current literary landscape as to the epidemiology, treatment, and return to play experienced with the most common upper extremity orthopedic injuries related to ice hockey play.
