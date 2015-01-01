|
Citation
Vergara CI, Solymosi R. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36482734
Abstract
This paper aims to estimate the prevalence of client-perpetrated violence against female sex workers (FSWs) in Bogotá and to understand what structural and environmental factors are associated with such victimization. The project used secondary data from interviews with 2,684 FSWs. Multivariable binary logistic regression was used to test for associations with client-perpetrated violence.
Language: en
Keywords
sex work; violence; stigma; police harassment