Vergara CI, Solymosi R. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221142919

36482734

This paper aims to estimate the prevalence of client-perpetrated violence against female sex workers (FSWs) in Bogotá and to understand what structural and environmental factors are associated with such victimization. The project used secondary data from interviews with 2,684 FSWs. Multivariable binary logistic regression was used to test for associations with client-perpetrated violence.

FINDINGS reveal that factors such as experiencing police harassment and social stigma were positively associated with client-perpetrated violence. Situational factors such as providing services in motels, hotels, on the street, and in cars were also associated with increased odds of becoming a victim of violence.


Language: en

sex work; violence; stigma; police harassment

