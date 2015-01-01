Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that a majority of adolescents in the United States initiate and drink alcohol prior to graduating high school and nearly twenty percent of high school seniors engage in heavy episodic drinking. Despite anecdotal evidence and media portrayals of alcohol use during high school events (e.g., prom), little is understood about alcohol use surrounding specific events that may be identified as "high-risk" events and addressed in specific interventions. Similarly, normative perceptions exert powerful influence on behaviors but little is understood about normative perceptions of alcohol use at high school events.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of the present study was to understand whether high school alcohol use is associated with specific events by describing behaviors and normative perceptions.



METHODS: Participants were 386 U.S. college students age 18 to 19 (60.4 % female, mean age = 18.4) who provided retrospective accounts of their alcohol use surrounding senior year high school events (either before, which is relevant to pregaming addressed in this special issue, during, or after).



RESULTS: Most students did not drink surrounding high school events but nearly all reported that they perceived that the typical high school senior did. Those who did drink alcohol tended to drink heavily, particularly during prom. Alcohol use was associated with other high school events ranging from the beginning of senior year (e.g., Homecoming) though the end (e.g., graduation parties) CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate the importance of future research efforts tailoring intervention efforts around specific events and the applicability of personalized normative feedback approaches.



Keywords : Ethanol Impaired Driving

Language: en