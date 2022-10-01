Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since 2017, a total of 10 states have mandated naloxone coprescribing intended to prevent fatal opioid overdoses. This study aims to assess the association between naloxone coprescribing/offering mandates and opioid-involved overdose deaths on the basis of the opioid type.



METHODS: Data on overdose deaths from 1999 to 2020 came from the National Center for Health Statistics CDC WONDER Online Database. This study examined deaths stratified by illicit/synthetic opioids and prescription/treatment opioids. Difference-in-difference negative binomial regression models estimated average marginal effects and 95% CIs. Covariates included opioid dispensing rate, Good Samaritan law, pharmacy-based naloxone access law, mandatory use of prescription drug monitoring program, and recreational cannabis dispensaries. Data collection and analysis were conducted in 2022.



RESULTS: Ten states implemented naloxone coprescribing/offering mandates during the period. Coprescribing/offering mandates significantly reduced the number of prescription/treatment overdose deaths by 8.61 per state per quarter (95% CI= -15.13, -2.09), a 16% reduction from the counterfactual estimates. Coprescribing/offering mandates did not significantly impact illicit/synthetic overdose deaths (average marginal effect=0.32; 95% CI= -18.27, 18.91).



CONCLUSIONS: Coprescribing/offering mandates prevent overdose deaths for its target population, individuals using prescription/treatment opioids. These mandates do not appear to impact populations using illicit/synthetic opioids; thus, expanded efforts are needed to reach these individuals.

Language: en