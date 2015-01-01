|
Muehlbauer T, Heise J, Hill MW. BMC Res. Notes 2022; 15(1): e363.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36494827
OBJECTIVE: Studies have shown that balance performance is better in gymnasts compared to age-/sex-matched controls and further studies revealed superior performance when arms were free to move during assessment of balance. However, it is unknown whether free arm movement during balance testing differentially affects balance performance with respect to sports expertise (i.e., gymnasts are less affected than age-/sex-matched controls). Therefore, we investigated the effect of arm movement on balance performance in young female gymnasts compared to age-/sex-matched controls while performing balance tasks with various difficulty levels.
Language: en
Walking; Postural control; Reaching; Sports expertise; Standing