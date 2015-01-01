|
Muehlbauer T, Hill MW, Schedler S. BMC Res. Notes 2022; 15(1): e362.
36494858
OBJECTIVE: In children, studies have shown that balance performance is worse in boys compared to girls and further studies revealed inferior performance when arm movement was restricted during balance assessment. However, it remains unclear whether restriction of arm movement during balance testing differentially affects children's balance performance (i.e., boys more than girls). Thus, we compared the influence of arm movement on balance performance in healthy boys versus girls (mean age: ~ 11.5 years) while performing balance tasks with various difficulty level.
Walking; Postural control; Reaching; Standing; Upper extremities