Abstract

BACKGROUND: To determine the effect of unanticipated mid-flight medial-lateral external perturbation of the upper or lower trunk on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) loading variables during jump-landings.



METHODS: Thirty-two participants performed double-leg vertical jump-landings while bilateral kinematics and kinetics were collected under 6 conditions (upper or lower trunk perturbation locations; no, left, or right perturbation directions). Two customized catapult apparatuses were created to apply pushing perturbation to participants near the maximal jump height.



RESULTS: The ball contacted participants near the center of mass (COM) for the lower-trunk conditions and approximately 23 cm above the COM for the upper-trunk conditions. Under upper-trunk perturbation, the contralateral leg demonstrated significantly smaller knee flexion angles at initial contact and greater peak knee abduction angles, peak vertical ground reaction forces (VGRF), peak knee extension moments, and peak knee adduction moments compared to other legs among all conditions. Under lower-trunk perturbation, the contralateral leg showed significantly smaller knee flexion angles at initial contact and increased peak VGRF and peak knee extension moments compared to legs in the no-perturbation conditions.



CONCLUSION: Mid-flight external trunk pushing perturbation increased ACL loading variables for the leg contralateral to the perturbation. The upper-trunk perturbation resulted in greater changes in ACL loading variables compared to the lower-trunk perturbation, likely due to trunk and ipsilateral leg rotation and more laterally located COM relative to the contralateral leg. These findings may help us understand the mechanisms of indirect-contact ACL injuries and develop jump-landing training strategies under mid-flight trunk perturbation to better prevent ACL injury.

Language: en