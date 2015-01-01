Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children and young asylum-seekers are often exposed to stressful life events (SLEs) and risk developing psychological symptoms. However, risk and protective factors can positively and negatively influence this vulnerable group's mental health. AIMS: To examine the SLE experiences and psychological symptoms of children and youth who seek refuge in Iceland. And to study the role that gender, travelling (un)accompanied and perceived social support play in the development of psychological symptoms for this population.



METHODS: Participants were 75 children and youth of ages 13 to 24 years who sought asylum in Iceland (M = 19.7, SD =3.0, 66.7% male). Sociodemographic and social support data were collected via face-to-face interviews, with the help of interpreters when required, while SLEs, post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety and behavioural symptoms measures were administered to participants.



RESULTS: The results indicated that participants who travelled alone to Iceland had experienced more SLEs than those who travelled accompanied. SLE experiences were associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other psychological symptoms.



RESULTS also revealed that SLE and perceived peer support played a significant role in predicting PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Children and young asylum-seekers are exposed to a high number of SLEs, which increases their risk of developing psychological problems. This potential risk underlines the need for early assessments and intervention. Moreover, higher levels of social support were related to less severe PTSD symptoms, suggesting that social resources act as protective factors for these children and youth in helping them cope with SLEs.

