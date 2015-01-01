|
Cardenas P, Asgeirsdottir BB, Sam DL, Donà G. Scand. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36495091
BACKGROUND: Children and young asylum-seekers are often exposed to stressful life events (SLEs) and risk developing psychological symptoms. However, risk and protective factors can positively and negatively influence this vulnerable group's mental health. AIMS: To examine the SLE experiences and psychological symptoms of children and youth who seek refuge in Iceland. And to study the role that gender, travelling (un)accompanied and perceived social support play in the development of psychological symptoms for this population.
PTSD; Youth; social support; stressful life events; asylum-seekers; psychological symptoms