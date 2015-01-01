|
Rahim S, Laugsand EA, Fyllingen EH, Rao V, Pantelatos RI, Müller TB, Vik A, Skandsen T. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2022; 30(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2022, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36494745
BACKGROUND: Patients with moderate and severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) are admitted to general hospitals (GHs) without neurosurgical services, but few studies have addressed the management of these patients. This study aimed to describe these patients, the rate of and reasons for managing patients entirely at the GH, and differences between patients managed entirely at the GH (GH group) and patients transferred to the regional trauma centre (RTC group). We specifically examined the characteristics of elderly patients.
Mortality; Traumatic brain injuries; Aged, 80 and over; Craniocerebral trauma; General hospitals; Referral and consultation; Tertiary care centers; Trauma centers