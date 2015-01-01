Abstract

The Turkish Straits System or Sea Area consists of the Strait of Istanbul (Bosphorus), the Strait of Çanakkale (Dardanelles), and the Sea of Marmara, which is among the world's most extensive busiest natural waterways. Connecting the Asian and European continents increases national and international maritime trade, thus increasing maritime traffic. For this reason, it has gained the nature of an essential natural waterway in world maritime transport. As a result of the investigation of the dangers experienced by the ships passing through the Turkish Straits throughout history, the essential factor is the need to collect the marine science data periodically and to make it usable for the safety of the ships underway. In the study, an effort was made to evaluate the practical and beneficial use of Marine Science data on the effects of marine accidents such as Independenta, Nassia, and Vita Spirit. Their consequences were dangerous in the history of marine accidents in the Turkish Straits. Also, within the study, natural effects in the seas can be controlled by human reflex and appropriate technical equipment trying to find the answer to the species. As a result of the study, it has been determined that seasonally affected sea and meteorological data can be predicted in the natural waterway Turkish Straits and are essential for navigational safety.

