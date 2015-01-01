|
Lu Y, Chen X, Wang L. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2022; 12(24): e12687.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Tensile cracks at the crest of slope will attenuate the stability of slope. The aim of this paper is to investigate the computation of safety factors acting on a clay slope when the slip surface consists of tensile crack and shear surface. Based on the theory of limit equilibrium, an analytical solution for safety factors containing three types of failure mechanisms is presented. The optimal crack depth was obtained by using the principle of minimum safety factor. In the solution, effects of parameters such as crack depth, slope angle, height, cohesion, and internal friction angle on slope stability were discussed. By comparing with the results of previous studies, the rationality of the proposed approach was verified.
