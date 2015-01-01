Abstract

The article deals with problematic issues related to the personal security of employees of the penal and correctional system in carrying out their professional tasks. To date, the number of crimes that infringe on the personal security of employees is increasing. The authors have analyzed reasons of committing these crimes. Personal security of employees of the penal system is a totality of legal, tactical, pedagogical, special protective and psychological measures aimed at preservation of life and health in conditions of execution of official duties. In this regard, the primary task in carrying out professional activities is to ensure personal safety of an employee - the creation of all conditions for the preservation of life and health, the elimination of all causes that pose a threat. In a comprehensive study of the reasons we analyzed, it seems possible to develop a unified system of personal security of prison officers, which will increase the effectiveness of service activities, as well as guarantee the protection of life and health.



===



В статье рассматриваются проблемные вопросы, связанные с обеспечением личной безопасности сотрудников уголовно-исполнительной системы при решении ими профессиональных задач. На сегодняшний день учащается количество совершаемых преступлений, посягающих на личную безопасность сотрудников. Авторами проанализированы причины совершения данных преступлений. Личная безопасность сотрудников уголовно-исполнительной системы представляет собой совокупность правовых, тактических, педагогических, специальных защитных и психологических мер, направленных на сохранение жизни и здоровья, в условиях выполнения служебных обязанностей. В связи с этим первостепенной задачей при осуществлении профессиональной деятельности выступает обеспечение личной безопасности сотрудника - создание всех условий для сохранения жизни и здоровья, устранение причин, представляющих угрозу. При комплексном изучении проанализированных нами причин представляется возможным разработать единую систему обеспечения личной безопасности сотрудников УИС, которая повысит эффективность выполняемой служебной деятельности, а также гарантирует защиту жизни и здоровья

Language: ru