Кашибадзе, Терентьева. Вестник Самарского Юридического Института 2022; (4 (50)).
личная безопасность сотрудников уголовно-исполнительной системы как основной элемент безопасности пенитенциарной системы
(Copyright © 2022)
The article deals with problematic issues related to the personal security of employees of the penal and correctional system in carrying out their professional tasks. To date, the number of crimes that infringe on the personal security of employees is increasing. The authors have analyzed reasons of committing these crimes. Personal security of employees of the penal system is a totality of legal, tactical, pedagogical, special protective and psychological measures aimed at preservation of life and health in conditions of execution of official duties. In this regard, the primary task in carrying out professional activities is to ensure personal safety of an employee - the creation of all conditions for the preservation of life and health, the elimination of all causes that pose a threat. In a comprehensive study of the reasons we analyzed, it seems possible to develop a unified system of personal security of prison officers, which will increase the effectiveness of service activities, as well as guarantee the protection of life and health.
Language: ru
Личная Безопасность; Морально-Психологическая Обстановка; Преступления Против Личной Безопасности; Психологическая Безопасность; Служебные Обязанности; Сотрудник Уголовно-Исполнительной Системы; Средства Защиты; Тактико-Специальная И Боевая Подготовка; Угроза Жизни И Здоровью; Экстремальные Ситуации