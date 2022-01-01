Abstract

Research results, using which the method of minimization of public transport delay is improved at intersections with the system of coordinated motion control, are given in this paper. Such transport research was carried out with simultaneous application of field measurements of the study of traffic flow indicators and computer simulation in PTV VISSIM to check the level of efficiency of coordinated control and the reliability of the results. The essence of the method is that it reduces the delay in traffic per user of the transport system during his movement through a signalized section of the road network. The effectiveness of this method is achieved under condition of significant intensity of public transport, which is provided with spatial priority in the form of the allocated lane. Invariability of the number of lanes in the area where coordination takes place, and a high level of transit (above 70%) of straight traffic flows are compulsory indicators and parameters. The result is achieved with such phases in the direction of coordinated control, the share of the permissive signal in which is more than 45% of the cycle duration with a duration limit of 90-125 s. With such parameters, the starting delays of the general traffic flow at the stop-lines are minimized, and the maximum values of the saturation flow are achieved. In addition, a sufficient width of the time lane is established for the passage of signalized areas by public transport. There is still some delay in public transport in such a control system, but it is connected with delays at bus stops. The introduction of such systems of coordinated traffic control is recommended on the arterial streets of citywide importance of controlled motion with a distance between adjacent stop-lines of not more than 800 m. This restriction allows avoiding the dissipation of groups of vehicles.