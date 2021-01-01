Abstract

With the growth of the road transport fleet and increase of urban agglomerations, the availability of private transport on the streets of cities with a population over 500 thousand inhabitants is quite noticeable. The previously developed general plans of such settlements, in modern realities, are impossible to implement both from a financial point of view and in terms of the urban space organization. Given the impossibility of meeting the needs of private car users, public transport comes first in the priorities of urban mobility. Problematic areas of the road network in many western Ukrainian cities are those that are densely populated. In such cases, it is not always possible to redesign elements of street sections or intersections, so the traffic management improvement is limited to organizational measures. Among them, the most popular and least expensive are the change the modes of light control at intersections. Considering modern opportunities, technical means and scientific achievements, the capacity of signalized intersections is high. The same applies to the principles of giving priority to public transport over time (at signalized intersections). At present, a significant number of methods and algorithms for detecting and heading the movement of public transport at traffic lights have been developed, however, the criteria for the application of each of them are not fully understood. As a result of the conducted research, the change of queues in front of stop-lines at intersections depending on types of signalization is defined. The results showed that the existing type of control creates significant traffic delays on secondary streets. As a result, it is proposed to use adaptive control, which provides for the adjustment of the traffic light cycle in the presence of tram traffic. Using traffic simulation tools, it became possible to choose different modes of traffic lights control at intersections, which can provide public transport priority, while minimizing the negative impact on the adjacent elements of the road network.