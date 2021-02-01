Abstract

The method and results of transport research, carried out by field research method, on the determination of the main indicators of traffic flows with significant unevenness of the movement on the arterial street in conditions of coordinated control is reviewed in the paper. Time parameters of traffic light control for which a reduction in traffic delay is achieved in direct and opposite traffic flow by the change of permissive signal depending on traffic intensity are determined using the simulation method. Change (increase) of the duration of the permissive signal provides uninterrupted movement of vehicles' group during their passage of stop-line at traffic light objects. The proposed method can be used on sections of transport networks with coordinated control, where there is significant heterogeneity of traffic flow, and it prevents the dissipation of groups that consist of vehicles with different dynamic characteristics. Such a result is being performed in the case when in the system of automated control, which combines adjacent intersections on an arterial street, fixed-time program control of traffic light signalization is operating. In this condition, there is a possibility to adjust the duration of signals of traffic light groups by correcting the width (permissive signal duration) and angle of inclination (speed of movement) of the timeline in coordination graphs. The scientific novelty of this research is that the method of traffic delay minimization in conditions of coordinated control acquired further development. The essence of the method is in the controlled change of the range of permissive signal duration in conditions of simultaneous control of the speed of movement between adjacent intersections. Practical value is the application of different programs of traffic light control on sections of arterial streets in transport districts where a significant difference of values of traffic intensity by directions is in morning and evening peak periods.

Language: en