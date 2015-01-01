Abstract

Drowning is a serious public health problem with profound economic and health impact. The objective was to design and analyze the validity of the content within a scale as to assess aquatic competence in aquatic rescue. The content validation has been carried out in accordance to the opinion, agreement and consensus of 9 experts using the Delphi technique. The validity (of comprehension) was bear out once the scale was applied to a separate sample. Following the collection of the contributions made by the trial of experts and adjusting the scale according to the indications, a second review was carried out obtaining in all of the scenarios values higher than 0.8 in the Kendall coefficient. The validity of content such as the confirmatory factorial analysis showed adequate measurements for the dimensions of the evaluation scale: aquatic competence in rescue and lifeguard. The results presented the aquatic competence assessment instrument in lifeguard as valid and reliable, which allows the opening of a new line of work towards the development of cognitive and behavioral processes in the teaching and training of lifeguard, offering a measuring instrument to analyze its effect on the decision- making.



KEYWORDS: aquatic rescue, cognition, knowledge, decision-making, evaluation tool





===



Los ahogamientos son un grave problema de salud pública con un profundo impacto económico y sanitario. El objetivo fue diseñar y analizar la validez del contenido de una escala para evaluar la competencia acuática en el rescate acuático en socorristas. La validación del contenido se ha realizado según la opinión, acuerdo y consenso de 9 expertos mediante la técnica Delphi. La validez (de comprensión) se ha comprobado una vez aplicada la escala a una muestra independiente. Tras la recogida de las aportaciones realizadas por el juicio de expertos y el ajuste de la escala según las indicaciones, se realizó una segunda revisión obteniendo en todos los escenarios valores superiores a 0.8 en el coeficiente de Kendall. La validez de contenido como el análisis factorial confirmatorio mostraron medidas adecuadas para las dimensiones de la escala de evaluación: competencia acuática en salvamento y socorrismo. Los resultados presentaron la Escala de Evaluación de la Competencia Acuática en Socorristas como válida y fiable, lo que permite abrir una nueva línea de trabajo hacia el desarrollo de los procesos cognitivos y comportamentales en la enseñanza y formación del socorrista, ofreciendo un instrumento de medida para analizar su efecto en la toma de decisiones. Palabras clave: rescate acuático, Técnica Delphi, conocimiento, toma de decisiones, instrumento de evaluación