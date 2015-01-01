Abstract

Confinement and a lack of social interaction are associated with depressive symptoms, low self-esteem, and suicidal thoughts. We report the results of a cross-sectional survey of 1414 junior high school students. The aim was to evaluate the prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress in Guadalajara, Mexico, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mean scores on the validated Spanish version of the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21) were found to be 6.15 ± 5.6 for depression, 5.8 ± 5.2 for anxiety, and 8.08 ± 5.3 for stress. Female students scored higher in all three conditions (p < 0.001). Students who had relatives infected with COVID-19 showed significantly more anxiety than those who did not (p < 0.004). Although certain demographic groups are at higher risk of manifesting depression, anxiety, and stress, the student population has also been affected by the global impact of the pandemic.

