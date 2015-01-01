|
Citation
|
Maciel-Saldierna M, Elizondo-Hernández E, Cervantes-Guevara G, Cervantes-Pérez E, Cervantes-Cardona GA, Guzmán-Ramírez BG, Brancaccio-Pérez IV, Chejfec-Ciociano JM, Guzmán-Ruvalcaba MJ, Cifuentes-Andrade LR, Cueto-Valadez AE, Cueto-Valadez TA, Ibarra-Camargo SA, Mellado-Tellez MP, Barbosa-Camacho FJ, Fuentes-Orozco C, González-Ojeda A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15463.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36497537
|
Abstract
|
Confinement and a lack of social interaction are associated with depressive symptoms, low self-esteem, and suicidal thoughts. We report the results of a cross-sectional survey of 1414 junior high school students. The aim was to evaluate the prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress in Guadalajara, Mexico, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mean scores on the validated Spanish version of the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21) were found to be 6.15 ± 5.6 for depression, 5.8 ± 5.2 for anxiety, and 8.08 ± 5.3 for stress. Female students scored higher in all three conditions (p < 0.001). Students who had relatives infected with COVID-19 showed significantly more anxiety than those who did not (p < 0.004). Although certain demographic groups are at higher risk of manifesting depression, anxiety, and stress, the student population has also been affected by the global impact of the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; anxiety; depression; stress; psychological assessment