Hidalgo-Padilla L, Vilela-Estrada AL, Toyama M, Flores S, Ramirez-Meneses D, Steffen M, Heritage P, Fung C, Priebe S, Diez-Canseco F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15517.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36497592
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Arts-based methodologies can be beneficial to identify different representations of stigmatized topics such as mental health conditions. This study used a theater-based workshop to describe manifestations, representations, and potential causes of depression and anxiety as perceived by adolescents and young adults.
adolescents; youth; anxiety; depression; Peru; young adults; arts-based research; common mental disorders