|
Citation
|
Navarro R, Larrañaga E, Yubero S, Villora B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15556.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36497629
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A growing body of research has shown that children behave aggressively from an early age. In recent decades, such behaviour has become a focus of scientific interest, not only because of the adverse consequences of these interactions, but also because high levels of aggression, especially at an early age, may be a risk factor for the use of other forms of aggression, such as bullying, later on during their development. These behaviours are related not only to individual characteristics, but also to peer relationships, teacher behaviours, school variables, family factors and cultural influences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; parenting; bullying; scoping review; family; childhood; preschool aggression