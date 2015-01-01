Abstract

Although agricultural machines are the leading cause of agricultural injury, there are few comparative studies on the injury risks associated with different types of agricultural machines. Therefore, we compared the injury rates and risks of various agricultural machine types in South Korea using data from comprehensive agricultural machine insurance, which is partially paid for by the government. Specifically, we conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study using 2014-2019 data on subscriptions and 2014-2020 data on compensation for personal bodily injury from comprehensive agricultural machine-related insurance coverage. We calculated the agricultural machine-related injury rate for each machine type and analyzed the factors affecting the injury using logistic regression. Between 2014 and 2020, 2061 recorded agricultural machine-related injuries occurred for 338,418 comprehensive agricultural machinery insurance subscriptions. The annual average number of injuries per 1000 agricultural machines was 6.1, showing an annual increase. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that the risk of injury increased with age, which was 2.3 times higher for tillers and power carts than for tractors. There is thus a need for legal safety measures, particularly related to high-risk agricultural machines (e.g., power tillers) and individuals (e.g., older drivers), as well as specific driving licenses and regular inspections of agricultural machinery.

Language: en