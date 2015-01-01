|
Citation
|
Yang D, Zheng Y, Peng K, Pan L, Zheng J, Xie B, Wang B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15603.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36497676
|
Abstract
|
To investigate the occurrence and development pattern of large-scale hazardous chemicals emergencies, a statistical analysis of 195 large and above accidents of hazardous chemicals in China during 2000-2020 was conducted. A general description of the characteristics of larger and above accidents based on statistical data was analyzed, and then the system risk of the hazardous chemical industry was calculated and evaluated by the entropy weight method and the TOPSIS method comprehensively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
hazardous chemical; chemical safety; the entropy weight method; TOPSIS