Zhang J, Lyu J, Lamis DA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15606.
36497679
OBJECTIVE: The overall gender ratio in Chinese suicide rates has substantially changed during the past three decades. In this study, we investigated the social economic factors and the mechanisms that may be contributing to this fluctuation. Study Design: This is a secondary analysis using suicide mortality data from the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Language: en
suicide; China; economy; gender ratio; strains