Abstract

Despite the effectiveness of text messaging therapy in improving mental health conditions, limited attention has been paid to how the text messages are constructed. Thus, this study questions whether there is a need to develop a model of text message construction for mental health therapy. In this backdrop, this study reviews how a text message for mental health therapy is constructed, specifically focused on the process and guidelines. This study also aims to identify the research gap regarding the guideline of text message construction for mental health therapy and to identify mental health professionals' practices in text messaging therapy. In addition, the opinions of mental health professionals on the need to develop a text message construction guideline were also gathered. The findings from the literature review confirmed that there are still limited guidelines explaining the process of constructing text messages for mental health therapy. Meanwhile, results from the online survey found that mental health professionals expressed a high need to explore and develop a model of text message construction for mental health therapy. With this research gap addressed, this study proposes further research into the development of a text message construction model for mental health therapy.

