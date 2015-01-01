Abstract

Depressive symptomatology is associated with caregiver burden and poor health outcomes among dementia caregivers. Scholars called for a paradigm shift to focus on positive aspects of caregiving, in particular, meaning making during the caregiving journey. This study draws on the meaning making model and a generation perspective to predict depression among dementia caregivers from two generations, including Baby Boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964 and Generation X who were born between 1965 and 1980, using a configuration approach. Data was collected in a two-wave longitudinal design, from December 2019 to March 2021 in Hong Kong. A fuzzy-set qualitative comparative analysis resulted in six configurations with an overall solution consistency and overall solution coverage of 0.867 and 0.488, respectively. These configurations consist of a different combination of conditions that predict high depressive symptomatology among dementia caregivers in two generations. Specifically, generation is related to five out of six configurations. This study is the first to predict depression among dementia caregivers using a meaning making model from a generation perspective. It advances the understanding of factors contributing to high depressive symptomatology among dementia caregivers from two generations, thus contributing to the future development of generation-responsive assessments, interventions, and policies.

