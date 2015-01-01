Abstract

The aim of this study was to retrospectively analyze the prevalence and patterns of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in permanent teeth at the University Dental Clinic of Vienna and examine influential variables. The study included all patients with dental trauma in permanent teeth who presented at the University Dental Clinic of Vienna (Austria) between 2014 and 2016. Dental records, including age, gender, location of trauma, type of trauma, cause of TDI, and location of the traumatic incident, were obtained. Clinical oral and radiographic examinations were conducted in accordance with the current guidelines of the German Society of Dental, Oral, and Craniomandibular Sciences (DGZMK). The sample comprised 1132 permanent teeth of 578 patients with TDIs. The most frequently injured teeth were upper central incisors (n = 719, 63.5%), followed by upper lateral incisors (n = 231, 20.4%). Fractures were the most frequent injury type (53%, n = 596). TDIs mostly occur due to falling accidents. The majority of traumatic incidents occurred at home (79.4%, n = 459). The injury characteristics are comparable to the results of other international studies. Due to the high prevalence of TDIs in dental medicine, dental practitioners should be equipped to effectively manage their immediate care and treat potential long-term complications.

