Abstract

Studies on the effectiveness of thoracic side airbags (tSABs) in preventing thoracic injuries is limited and conflicting. This retrospective observational study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of tSABs in side-impact crashes based on data for motor vehicle occupants (MVOs) who visited an emergency department in Korea. The data were obtained from the Korean In-Depth Accident Study (KIDAS) database for patients treated at Wonju Severance Christian Hospital between January 2011 and April 2020. Of the 3899 patients with road traffic injuries, data for 490 patients were used. The overall frequency of tSAB deployment in side-impact crashes was found to be 8.1%. In the multivariate analysis, elderly age, near-side impact, colliding with fixed objects, non-oblique force, and higher crush extent were found to be factors associated with higher thoracic injuries (Abbreviated Injury Scale ≥ 2). MVOs in crashes with tSAB deployment were at an increased risk of injury compared with MVOs in crashes with no deployment, but no statistical difference was observed [adjusted odds ratios (AORs): 1.65 (0.73-3.73)]. Further, the incidence of lung injury and rib fractures increased with tSAB activation (p < 0.05). These results demonstrate the limited capability of tSABs in preventing thoracic injuries in motor vehicle crashes.

