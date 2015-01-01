Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide in the Australian Construction Industry (ACI) is a significant issue, however minimal understanding of suicidal ideation prevalence, as well as the potential role psychosocial job adversity and increased adherence to traditional masculine norms may play in its presence, is apparent.



METHOD: A representative sample of Australian men (n = 11,132) were used to create initial understandings of prevalence of suicidal ideation (past two weeks), psychosocial job adversities and level of adherence to traditional masculine norms for the ACI (n = 1721) in comparison to a general population comprised of the remaining employed males from Other Industries (n = 9411). Additionally, due to their reported increased suicide vulnerability investigation of associations between suicidal ideation, psychosocial job adversities and adherence to traditional masculine norms for the ACI were undertaken.



RESULTS: No difference in suicidal ideation prevalence was reported between the ACI and those employed in Other Industries (p > 0.05), however, increased prevalence of psychosocial job adversities (p ≤ 0.001) and adherence to traditional masculine norms (p ≤ 0.001) for the ACI was seen. Significant multivariate associations between suicidal ideation, psychosocial job adversities (OR = 1.79, 95%CI [1.12-2.85]) and two domains of traditional masculine norms, self-reliance (OR = 1.29, 95%CI [1.09-1.51]) and risk-taking (OR = 1.20, 95%CI [1.01-1.41]), were reported.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest need for increased understanding of later stage suicidal trajectory drivers in the ACI.



FINDINGS indicate need for prevention group/industry concentration on mitigation of psychosocial job adversities, as well as a more nuanced and increased discussion of the negative role of self-reliance and risk-taking domains of traditional masculine norms may play in ACI suicidal ideation, as opposed to the construct as a whole.

Language: en