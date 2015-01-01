Abstract

The long-term stability of coal mine roadway engineering is critical to the safe mining of coal resources and the protection of the surface environment. In this paper, the creep test of coal samples in coal roadway was carried out by multi-stage constant load method, and the test results showed that when the stress level was low, the creep curve had a attenuated stage and a steady-state stage, and the steady-state creep rate tended to increase with the increase in the stress level; When the stress level was higher than the yield stress, the creep rate curve appeared to have an acceleration stage after the steady-state stage. The instability failure mode of the coal sample was mainly shear failure with local tension failure. For this, a New Fractional-order Nonlinear Viscoelastic-plastic Rheological Model (NFNVRM) was established by introducing Abel elements and Nonlinear elements, and the constitutive equation of the model was deduced. The new model can fully reflect the stable decay stage and accelerated rheological stages of coal samples, and the parameter identification curve was consistent with the experimental results, which verifies the correctness and reasonableness of the NFNVRM. Meanwhile, based on the FLAC3D secondary development interface, the constitutive equations of the NFNVRM were written into the software to obtain new Dynamic Link Library (DLL) files. The simulation results were consistent with the experimental results when the DLL file was called. Finally, the NFNVRM.dll was applied to predict the surrounding rock deformation of an S mine. The study's findings offer suggestions for environmental protection.

