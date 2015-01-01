SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garrote-Camara ME, Gea-Caballero V, Sufrate-Sorzano T, Rubinat-Arnaldo E, Santos-Sánchez J, Cobos-Rincón A, Santolalla-Arnedo I, Juárez-Vela R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15972.

10.3390/ijerph192315972

36498042

Psychomotor agitation is characterised by an increase in psychomotor activity, restlessness and irritability. People with psychomotor agitation respond by over-reacting to both intrinsic and extrinsic stimuli, experiencing stress and/or altered cognition. The objective of this study is to assess the clinical and sociodemographic profile of psychomotor agitation in patients with severe mental disorders. The study was carried out in Spain by means of multicentre cross-sectional convenience sampling involving 140 patients who had been admitted to psychiatric hospital units and had experienced an episode of psychomotor agitation between 2018 and 2021.Corrigan's Agitated Behaviour Scale was used to assess psychomotor agitation. The results show that the predominant characteristic in psychomotor agitation is aggressiveness, which is also the most reported factor in patients with severe mental disorder. Patients who also have anxiety develop psychomotor agitation symptoms of moderate/severe intensity. The clinical and sociodemographic profile found in our study is consistent with other studies on the prevalence of psychomotor agitation.


mental health; nursing; psychomotor agitation; severe mental disorder

