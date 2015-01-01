Abstract

A hip fracture is a major adverse event for older individuals that has extremely high rates of mortality and morbidity, specifically functional decline. Thus, effective post-hip fracture rehabilitation is crucial to enable patients to regain function and improve their quality of life. Most post-hip fracture rehabilitation programs focus only on physical functioning, but rehabilitation goals related to the quality of life, social participation, and environmental issues are also crucial considerations. This study aimed to develop a core set of considerations based on the International Classification of Functioning, Disability, and Health (ICF) for use as a reference in designing comprehensive rehabilitation programs for patients with hip fractures. For this purpose, we recruited 20 experts from related fields working at a university hospital to complete a three-round Delphi-based questionnaire. Before beginning this process, a literature review related to ICF category selection was conducted. Next, a 5-point Likert scale was employed to rate the importance of each proposed category, and Spearman's rank correlation coefficient and semi-interquartile range indices were analyzed to rate the consensus status. Categories for the ICF core set of considerations for post-hip-fracture rehabilitation were chosen on the basis of a high level of consensus and a mean score of ≥4.5 in the third Delphi-based questionnaire round. After selection, the ICF core set comprised 34 categories, namely 15 for bodily functions, 5 for bodily structures, 13 for activities and participation, and 1 for environmental factors. The proposed post-hip-fracture rehabilitation ICF core set can serve as a reference for developing effective rehabilitation strategies and goal setting by interdisciplinary teams. However, further feasibility evaluation is recommended for individualized rehabilitation program design.

