Bushuven S, Trifunovic-Koenig M, Bentele M, Bentele S, Strametz R, Klemm V, Raspe M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16016.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36498086
INTRODUCTION: The experience of a second victim phenomenon after an event plays a significant role in health care providers' well-being. Untreated; it may lead to severe harm to victims and their families; other patients; hospitals; and society due to impairment or even loss of highly specialised employees. In order to manage the phenomenon, lifelong learning is inevitable but depends on learning motivation to attend training. This motivation may be impaired by overconfidence effects (e.g., over-placement and overestimation) that may suggest no demand for education. The aim of this study was to examine the interdependency of learning motivation and overconfidence concerning second victim effects.
mental health; education; clinical tribalism; Dunning–Kruger-effect; overconfidence; second victim