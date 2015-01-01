Abstract

Recently, global climate change has led to a high incidence of extreme weather and natural disasters. How to reduce its impact has become an important topic. However, the studies that both consider the disaster's real-time geographic information and environmental factors in severe rainstorms are still not enough. Volunteered geographic information (VGI) data that was generated during disasters offered possibilities for improving the emergency management abilities of decision-makers and the disaster self-rescue abilities of citizens. Through the case study of the extreme rainstorm disaster in Zhengzhou, China, in July 2021, this paper used machine learning to study VGI issued by residents. The vulnerable people and their demands were identified based on the SOS messages. The importance of various indicators was analyzed by combining open data from socio-economic and built-up environment elements. Potential safe areas with shelter resources in five administrative districts in the disaster-prone central area of Zhengzhou were identified based on these data. This study found that VGI can be a reliable data source for future disaster research. The characteristics of rainstorm hazards were concluded from the perspective of affected people and environmental indicators. The policy recommendations for disaster prevention in the context of public participation were also proposed.

