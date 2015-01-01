SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Eran-Jona M, Tiargan-Orr R, Levine SZ, Limor Y, Schenhav M, Ben-Shalom U. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16067.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192316067

PMID

36498141

Abstract

The identification of demographic factors of vulnerability and resilience in communities facing belligerent conflicts is increasingly relevant today. This representative study aims to examine the effect of protracted violence on the level of fear of the overall Israeli-Jewish population, and the role of the conflict on the connection between socio-economic factors and fears. Sixty-six representative samples were identified and surveyed from 2001 to 2019 (n = 37,190) that occurred during (n = 14,362) and between (n = 22,828) seven conflicts and non-conflict periods.

RESULTS show that during military conflicts, civilians declared less fears of physical injury comparing routine time; a slow trend of decline in the level of fears over time was observed; during routine periods, fear was associated with female-gender and with the lowest income level group. Ultra-orthodox and Religious respondents had significantly less fear than the secular and traditional respondents. During military conflicts, the results changed significantly, mainly for the lowest income group, women and ultra-orthodox.


Language: en

Keywords

Israel; resiliency; public opinion; COR theory; fears; low intensity conflict

