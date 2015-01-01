|
Eran-Jona M, Tiargan-Orr R, Levine SZ, Limor Y, Schenhav M, Ben-Shalom U. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16067.
36498141
The identification of demographic factors of vulnerability and resilience in communities facing belligerent conflicts is increasingly relevant today. This representative study aims to examine the effect of protracted violence on the level of fear of the overall Israeli-Jewish population, and the role of the conflict on the connection between socio-economic factors and fears. Sixty-six representative samples were identified and surveyed from 2001 to 2019 (n = 37,190) that occurred during (n = 14,362) and between (n = 22,828) seven conflicts and non-conflict periods.
Israel; resiliency; public opinion; COR theory; fears; low intensity conflict