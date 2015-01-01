Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although differences in the prevalence of alcohol-related harm between ethnic minority and majority groups have been reported in many countries, such data are scarce in China. The findings of such assessment can provide empirical data to inform stakeholders in prioritization and allocation of resources for programs to manage and control alcohol-related problems. The objective of this study is to compare the prevalence of alcohol-related harm from others among Han and Yi populations in the Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China.



METHOD: We conducted a cross-sectional study in 1370 households from 21 villages. Enumerators used convenient sampling to recruit one person aged 18 years or older from each selected household, obtained informed consent to participate, and conducted an interview using a structured questionnaire. The questionnaire included three parts: (1) demographic characteristics of the participant (including ethnic identity); (2) history of alcohol-related harm from other in the past 12 months, and; (3) drinking behaviors. We analyzed data using descriptive statistics and multivariate regression analyses, stratified by sex of the participant.



RESULTS: The prevalence of experiencing alcohol-related harm from others in Han men, Yi men, Han females, and Yi females, were 69.9%, 62.1%, 75.3%, and 63.4%, respectively. The Han vs. Yi disparity was higher among females (Adjusted OR = 2.06; 95% CI = 1.41, 3.01) than males (Adjusted OR = 1.47; 95% CI = 1.05, 2.07). The most common type of harm was feeling scared or threatened (36.9% among males, 32.4% among females) and the least common type was financial difficulty (3% among males, and 3.3% among females).



CONCLUSIONS: Yi ethnic minorities in Yunnan Province had lower prevalence of alcohol-related harm from others than Han persons in the same region. However, measurement and translation-related issues of the study instrument and limited generalizability should be considered as caveats in the interpretation of the study findings.

