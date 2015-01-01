|
Citation
|
Jia Y, Wu Y, Jin T, Zhang L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16083.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36498159
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cyberbullying is a phenomenon that occurs by means of digital devices in virtual environments. Although research reveals the relevant role played by bystanders in stopping cyberbullying, the patterns of cyberbullying bystanders among Chinese college students is not clear. DATA: Participants were 1025 Chinese college students (62.0% girls, 38.0% boys). The present analyses empirically explored the roles of cyberbystanders (passive outsider online, defender of the cybervictim online, reinforcer of the cyberbully online, passive face-to-face outsider, face-to-face defender of the cybervictim, and face-to-face reinforcer of the cyberbully) using latent class analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; latent class analysis; bystander intervention; bystanders of cyberbullying