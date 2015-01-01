Abstract

Based on the "2-4" model of accident causation, a comprehensive index system of the safety culture construction level in colleges and universities is set up. This system consists of 4 primary indicators and 28 secondary indicators. Taking a university as an example, applying the analytic hierarchy process and fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method, this study establishes a comprehensive evaluation model to evaluate the construction level of the university's safety culture. The results show that the construction level of the university's safety culture is consistent with the actual situation. This study provides useful insights and feasible paths for promoting the safety and stability of colleges and universities and building a higher level of safety on campus.

