Chen S, Sun Y, Seo BK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16170.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph192316170

36498247

This quantitative study examines the effects of Public Open Space (POS) on older people's well-being and examines the roles of neighborhood social cohesion (NSC) and place dependence (PD) as series buffers. A questionnaire survey of 501 people aged 65 and over was conducted in various communities of Hong Kong. Structural equation modelling (SEM) was used to analyze the pathways connecting POS and well-being. A multigroup analysis examined differences in the POS-well-being associations between the young-old (aged 65 to 75, n = 166) and old-old group (aged 76 to 95, n = 166).

RESULTS show that the association between POS and emotional well-being was stronger than social and psychological well-being. POS promotes three facets of well-being through developing NSC and, subsequently, PD. Multigroup analysis results suggest that the pathway from POS to emotional well-being via NSC is stronger for the old-old group; POS is more important for psychological well-being for the young-old group. This study highlights that the quality of POS, including attractive natural elements, various amenities, and sufficient space for social interactions, is essential for making relationship-rich and health-promotive urban environments.


Language: en

well-being; neighborhood social cohesion (NSC); place attachment; place dependence (PD); public open space (POS)

