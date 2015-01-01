Abstract

BACKGROUND: Following traumatic injury, an informal carer is often required to support recovery. Understanding the impact of caregiving is important to inform intervention design.



AIM: to explore the impact of caring on family and caregiver finances, employment, social life, and psychological wellbeing.



METHOD: Semi-structured interviews conducted with carers of traumatic injury survivors. Interviews were audio recorded, transcribed and thematically analysed, informed by the Roy Adaptation Model (RAM) and International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF).



RESULTS: Ten participants were interviewed. Key themes included (1) financial impact/employment issues, (2) relationships and support and (3) psychological impact. Most carers did not receive professional support with daily care post-discharge. Carers' employers responded positively, supporting them even after extensive leave. Carers received inconsistent communication whilst visiting trauma survivors in hospital; carers with healthcare experience were favoured. Navigating and receiving benefits was complex. Some carers found it difficult to accept the trauma survivor's injury, whilst others focused on achieving goals.



CONCLUSIONS: Support from professional services is limited outside hospital settings for non-brain injuries. Future interventions and healthcare services should acknowledge the lack of psychological support for carers. Researchers should consider using the ICF/RAM when designing interventions to ensure the full impact on carers is addressed.

Language: en