Abstract

Aiming to look at the problems of the unreasonable layout of medical facilities and low coverage of primary medical services. This paper selects tertiary grade A hospitals, general hospitals, specialized hospitals, community-level hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in the main urban areas of Chongqing as research objects. The nearest analysis, kernel density, mean center, and standard deviational ellipse method were used to analyze the spatial differentiation characteristics of medical facilities and public transportation stations. Spatial accessibility was assessed from the perspective of service area ratios and service population ratios by constructing multiple modes of transportation (pedestrian systems, bus lines, rail lines). The results show that (1) the spatial layout of medical facilities in the main urban area of Chongqing is unbalanced; and the spatial distribution of medical facilities is characterized by "large agglomeration, small dispersion" and "multi-center group"; (2) the sub-core circle is centered on the Southwest University Area in Beibei District, the University Town Area in Shapingba, the Yudong Area and Lijiatuo Area in Banan District, the Pingan Light Rail Station Area in Dadukou District, the Chongqing No. 8 Middle School Area in Jiulongpo District, the Tea Garden Area in Nanan District, and the Jiangbei Airport Area in Yubei District; (3) the medical facilities with the weakest average accessibility are tertiary grade A hospitals, and the strongest are pharmacies; (4) the areas with vital average accessibility are Yuzhong District, Shapingba District, Dadukou District, and Nanan District.

Language: en