Abstract

Hospitals are an important part of a nation's response to bioterrorism events. At present, research in this field is still in the initial stage. The number of related studies is small, the research direction is relatively concentrated, and a comprehensive analysis and standard evaluation system are lacking. This literature survey was conducted using PRISMA methodology. Collective information was gathered from PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and available grey literature sourced through Google and relevant websites. The studies were screened according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) flowchart. Analysis and summary of the extracted data was performed according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Rapid Hospital Readiness Checklist (2020). Twenty-three articles were selected for review, data extraction, and data analysis. Referring to the WHO rapid hospital readiness checklist, six main indicator categories were determined, including emergency management, medical service capacity, surge capacity, laboratories, regional coordination, and logistical support, and fifty-two subcategories were finally identified. The study summarizes and analyzes the relevant literature on hospital disaster preparedness and extracts relevant capability elements, providing a reference for the preparation of hospitals against bioterrorism events and a basis for the design and development of hospital preparedness assessment indicators.

