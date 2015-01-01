Abstract

We aimed to investigate the characteristics and visual outcomes of farm work-associated eye injuries at vineyards. We retrospectively reviewed medical charts of patients with farm work-associated eye injuries. The eyes were divided into two groups according to the type of farming that contributed to the eye injury: the vineyard and other farming groups. Injury types, surgical procedures, and changes in visual acuity were statistically evaluated. After initial treatment, patients were followed up at different periods. We examined 30 eyes, including 14 eye injuries in the vineyard group and 16 eye injuries in the other farming group. The mean age of the patients was 58.8 ± 16.7 years, and 83.3% were male. None of the patients wore any safety eyewear at the time of injury. After initial treatment, the mean best-corrected visual acuity significantly improved from 0.83 ± 0.94 at baseline to 0.30 ± 0.57 at the final follow-up (p = 5.8 × 10(-4)). Eye injuries in the vineyard group were mostly caused by the penetration of wires of grape shelves and were frequent from winter to spring. We concluded that farm work-associated eye injuries at vineyards have characteristic properties compared with those during other farm work. The use of safety eyewear is strongly recommended to prevent eye injuries during farm work.

Language: en