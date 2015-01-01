Abstract

In our study, we aimed to explore the profile of the high-risk subgroup of suicide attempters that used a violent means compared to suicide attempters that chose a non-violent suicide means. Therefore, we recruited a sample of inpatients with recent suicide attempts in three psychiatric hospitals in Thuringia, Germany. We used a structured clinical interview to assess the psychiatric diagnoses, sociodemographic data, and characteristics of the suicide attempt. Furthermore, we used several validated clinical questionnaires to measure suicidal ideations, suicide intent, depression severity, hopelessness, impulsivity, aggression, anger expression, and childhood trauma. We compared 41 individuals using violent means to 59 using non-violent means with univariate and multivariate statistical analyses. We found significantly (corrected for multiple comparisons) higher levels of impulsivity-related sensation-seeking in violent suicide attempters in univariate and multivariate analyses, and additionally in anger expression directed inward at an uncorrected statistical threshold. Besides that, there were no significant differences between the two groups. We assume that underlying neurocognitive mechanisms, such as impaired decision-making processes and/or differences in risk/loss assessment, could explain the higher levels of questionnaire-based sensation-seeking in subjects who use violent suicide means. Further research is needed, including neuroimaging and biochemical techniques, to gain more insight into the mechanisms underlying the choice of a suicidal means.

